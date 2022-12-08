121022_HDH_FairviewRoad.jpg

The Henry County Board of Commission have awarded NV5 Engineers and Consultants Inc. to design the widening of Fairview Road.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Design work for widening of a portion of Fairview Road will begin soon.

The Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $1.6 million contract to NV5 Engineers and Consultants Inc. to expand the road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 for a total of 2.4 miles.

Recommended for you

More News