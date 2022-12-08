McDONOUGH — Design work for widening of a portion of Fairview Road will begin soon.
The Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $1.6 million contract to NV5 Engineers and Consultants Inc. to expand the road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 for a total of 2.4 miles.
The project is part of the recently approved Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. A total of $12 million has been budgeted to complete the expansion.
The project is one of several TSPLOST projects in progress. Others include:
• Bill Gardner Parkway widening — expansion from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75 for a total of 3.65 miles. The $34 million project is currently at the design in progress step.
• State Route 81 widening phase 1 — expansion from Postmaster Drive to North Bethany Road for a total of 3 miles. The $28 million project is in the design in progress step.
• Rock Quarry Road widening — expansion of Hospital Drive to Ga. Highway 138 for a total of 2.45 miles. The project is currently in the right of way in progress phase. A total of $27 million has been budgeted.
• Mill Road widening — widening from Peachtree Peddler’s Flea Market to Jonesboro Road — currently in design in progress phase.
• Jonesboro Road widening — Mill Road to North Mt. Carmel Road for a total of 2.1 miles. The project is expected to cost $35 million and is in the design in progress phase.
• McDonough Parkway extension — The project is planned for one miles from Ga. Highway 42 to Ga. Highway 155. A total of $14 million has been budgeted and is currently in the construction bid phase.