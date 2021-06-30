LOCUST GROVE — Dogs are no longer welcome at Locust Grove’s new Chase Maddox Park after people who brought their pets to the dog park area failed to clean up their pets’ waste.
The city posted a notice on its Facebook page in June announcing that dogs are not allowed at the park for the time being due to an “overwhelming number of complaints from concerned citizens and a frankly appalling disregard for basic rules and policies ….”
Mayor Robert Price said Wednesday no decision to allow dogs to return has yet been made. He said the problem had gotten so bad that residents complained they couldn’t take their children to the park because “it stinks like a dog kennel.”
Price said city employees had been dispatched to do some cleanup, but he refused to make that a routine duty.
“I’m not going to make anyone who works for Locust Grove pick up somebody else’s poop,” said Price.
The Locust Grove City Council voted in April to name the city’s new park after Chase Maddox, the police officer who lost his life in the line of duty in February 2018.
The 9-acre park off Tanger Boulevard features a walking track, playground, and an open play area. According to the city, if dog owners cannot clean up after their pets, the dog park area will be designated for another recreational use and dogs will be permanently banned.
