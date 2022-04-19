McDONOUGH — Advance voting for the May 24 primary election is set to begin May 2.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 25. To check your voter status, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. To request an absentee ballot, call 770-288-6448.
Residents can cast their ballots early at the following locations, dates and times.
• Elections & Voter Registration Main Office, 40 Atlanta St., McDonough
May 2-6 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9-13 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 15 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge
May 2-6 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9-13 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 15 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Fortson (Hampton) Library, 61 McDonough St., Hampton
May 2-6 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9-13 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 15 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Locust Grove Library, 115 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove
May 2-6 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 7 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 9-13 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
May 14 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
May 15 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• JP Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road, Stockbridge
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road, Stockbridge
May 16-20 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
