MCDONOUGH – Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has opened Rehabilitation Hospital of Henry, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 2200 Patrick Henry Pkwy. in McDonough. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.
The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, hip fractures, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Henry offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.
“We are excited to expand our presence in Georgia, and we are greatly appreciative of the support we received from the local community,” said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. “This new state-of-the-art hospital combined with our team of experts and advanced technologies will allow us to reach more individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries with our specialized rehabilitative care to help restore function, strength, hope and confidence.”
Rehabilitation Hospital of Henry is Encompass Health’s 145th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its fifth inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Georgia.
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility‑based and home‑based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 95 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high‑quality, cost-effective integrated health care. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
