McDONOUGH — Find Fido.
The signs have been popping up all over Henry County over the last several weeks. They’ve undoubtedly left many puzzled as to what they mean.
Here’s the answer.
The signs are part of Henry County Humane Society’s county-wide scavenger hunt fundraiser.
Shelter Volunteer Stephanie Fenton said she and fellow colleagues were looking for a fun and safe way to raise money for the humane society while giving families and friends a way to spend time together.
“Everyone can stay safe from COVID-19 while getting out of the house and enjoying the fall weather,” Fenton said.
Fenton said monies raised will go to support the shelter’s No More Litters Spay/Neuter Program. Fenton said the global pandemic has put them in a financial bind.
“We’re in desperate need. We don’t want to close this program down,” she said. “It’s the only way we’re going to curb the problem of overpopulation.”
Since 2018, the shelter has helped to spay or neuter nearly 1,200 animals. The program offers discounted rates to residents. The shelter pays the cost difference of the surgery.
Here's how the scavenger hunt works.
Starting on Nov. 5 the humane society will post a scavenger hunt video clue on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HenryCountyHumaneSocietyInc. The clue will lead viewers, also known as searchers, to a sign somewhere in the county. Each searcher must take a photo of themselves with the sign and submit the photo to www.gogophotocontest.com/henryhumane. The cost to upload a photo is a $10 donation. Friends and family can vote on the photo for $1 with a minimum of five votes or $5.
Each week, the searcher with the most votes will win $50.
A total of five video clues will be uploaded every Friday on Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3.
The contest ends on Dec. 10.
A grand prize winner, the searcher who has participated in all five challenges and has the highest votes for all challenges combined, will win $800.
“We’re looking forward to having a lot of fun with this,” Fenton said. “We want everyone in the county to get involved, enjoy themselves and help us raise money.”
