McDONOUGH — From a new addition at Dutchtown High to HVAC updates and the security access control plan, a number of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects are advancing.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom noted good progress has been achieved at many of the sites despite supply chain problems. Some are starting sooner than expected while others are waiting for summer break so as not to disturb instruction.
• Dutchtown High School
Malcom said the building pad has been completed and they’re preparing to pour the concrete slab. He said once the slab is down the community will start to see the vertical progress.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.
• Security Access Control
The site visits at all schools have been completed and workers have installed electrical conduit in four schools and ongoing at six additional schools. The project will be finished in December.
• Fairview Elementary School exterior remodel
Malcom said the project is moving into the site demolition phase of the remodel, which includes removal of landscaping, canopies and concrete. The temporary construction fence has been installed. He said they’re getting a jumpstart on the project as the school principal is allowing work to start sooner than anticipated. This project is slated to be completed in December.
• Elementary gym HVAC installation
Malcom said the equipment is being ordered, adding that anything HVAC-related “has a long lead time” due to supply chain issues. The project is moving forward with equipment expected to arrive in August.
The work should be substantially completed by July 2023.
• Cooling tower Replacement at Union Grove High and Austin Road Middle
As with the elementary gyms project, equipment has been ordered with arrival dates of June 6 and June 13. He said having the delivery dates is a big deal because of the on-going supply chain problems.
“To have that nailed down now really gives us the confidence we’ll be able to get that completed during the summer months,” Malcom said.
Completion date is July.
• Bi-polar ionization
Units have been installed at five schools (Dutchtown Elementary and middle, Fairview Elementary, Mt. Carmel Elementary and Red Oak Elementary),
Hampton Middle, Rocky Creek Elementary and Tussahaw Elementary are next to receive the units. Malcom said the installation has been fairly quick and will be completed by the end of summer.
