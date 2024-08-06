Four Arrested In Connection To Drive-by Shooting In Hampton

HAMPTON — The Hampton Police Department announced Monday that four suspects were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

The HPD said officers responded to the Liberty Square community early Sunday morning to a report of a drive-by shooting and the suspects were charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct .

