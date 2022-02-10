LOCUST GROVE — Henry County District I Commissioner Johnny Wilson will be distributing free, at-home COVID-19 Test Kits for seniors on Friday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Locust Grove Senior Center.
The senior center is located at 280 Mose Brown Drive in Locust Grove.
Henry County purchased the at-home testing kits with COVID funds to distribute to vulnerable populations.
The testing kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, call 770-288-6001
