McDONOUGH — United Way of Greater Atlanta in partnership with the IRS, is offering free tax preparation for residents.

The Volunteer Income Assistance Program prepares taxes for residents who make $60,000 and under. The online site, MyFreeTaxes.com will walk users through completing their tax forms whose income was $73,000 or less.

