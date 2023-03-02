...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible at elevations above 2000
feet.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
McDONOUGH — United Way of Greater Atlanta in partnership with the IRS, is offering free tax preparation for residents.
The Volunteer Income Assistance Program prepares taxes for residents who make $60,000 and under. The online site, MyFreeTaxes.com will walk users through completing their tax forms whose income was $73,000 or less.
VITA locations
• Clayton State University
College of Business
2000 Clayton State Blvd Morrow, Ga 30260
Type of Tax Prep Service: Traditional (Walk-ins Only)
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
