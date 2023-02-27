...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 23 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month.
“The decline in gas prices is primarily being driven by a decrease in crude oil cost and slow demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, therefore, higher or lower oil costs will dictate the price we pay for gas going forward.”
National Pump Price Average Drops
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.36. The main reason is the crude oil price, which fell into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than a week ago. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased slightly from 8.27 million barrels a day to 8.91 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels to 240.1 million barrels last week. However, if gas demand keeps rising amid tightening domestic stocks, drivers may see an end to future pump price drops.
Regional Prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.31), Savannah ($3.28), and Macon ($3.20).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($3.08), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($32.05), and Gainesville ($3.04).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.