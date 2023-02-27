GasPump2.jpg

ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 23 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month.

“The decline in gas prices is primarily being driven by a decrease in crude oil cost and slow demand,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, therefore, higher or lower oil costs will dictate the price we pay for gas going forward.”

Recommended for you

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.