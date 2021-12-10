ELLENWOOD — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed by police on Dec. 9 in an Ellenwood shopping center.
Arrett Carr, 64, was shot when he pointed handgun at officers, GBI officials said in a release.
Carr is suspected of beating a woman to death in Powder Springs. While the Power Springs Police Department was in the midst of conducting the homicide investigation, officers with Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and McDonough Police Department located Carr driving a white pickup truck near Hill Lane in Ellenwood.
Police followed him to the Five Points Shopping Center on Panola Road. The GBI said while officers were speaking with Carr, he picked up a handgun.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Carr pointed the gun at police. Several officers fired, killing him.
“Our officers took every opportunity to talk this man down,” Scandrett said.
GBI officials said Carr died at the scene and a handgun was recovered, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.
