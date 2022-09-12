MORROW — The Georgia Archives is offering a free presentation to the community — “Segregated Schools in Georgia: Separate but Not Equal.”
The event will be held at the Archives on Sept. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. and hosted by Reference Archivist Tamika Strong.
The presentation will cover a summary of what was discussed in the two classes held at the Georgia Archives in August, including Georgia laws, Northern philanthropy, and the comparison of white and black schools during segregation. Other areas not addressed in the classes will be covered, such as transportation and the response of the African American community during segregation.
Strong graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies. She received her Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh and her Master of Archival Studies from Clayton State University.
Strong spent 15 years serving Georgia’s citizens as a librarian in the DeKalb County Public Library System and the Georgia Public Library Service. Since becoming an archivist nearly five years ago at the Georgia Archives, she has assisted researchers by connecting them to the vast resources available at the Archives.
The presentation is free to attend and registration is not required.
The Georgia Archives is located at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
