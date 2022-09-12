091422_HDH_Archives

The Georgia Archives in Morrow.

 File Photo

MORROW — The Georgia Archives is offering a free presentation to the community — “Segregated Schools in Georgia: Separate but Not Equal.”

The event will be held at the Archives on Sept. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. and hosted by Reference Archivist Tamika Strong.

