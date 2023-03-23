unnamed(1).jpg

The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on the proposed Interstate 75 interchange.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual Public Information Open House through April 20 to give the public an opportunity to review and provide comments on the proposed Interstate 75 at County Road and Bethlehem Road Interchange project.

GDOT is proposing to construct a new interchange along I-75 at County Road and Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and State Route 155 in Henry County.

