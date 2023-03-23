ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual Public Information Open House through April 20 to give the public an opportunity to review and provide comments on the proposed Interstate 75 at County Road and Bethlehem Road Interchange project.
GDOT is proposing to construct a new interchange along I-75 at County Road and Bethlehem Road between Bill Gardner Parkway and State Route 155 in Henry County.
The proposed improvements also include realigning and widening Bethlehem Road to four lanes along the two-mile project corridor, constructing new bridges across I-75 and Bethlehem Bottoms, adding four new roundabouts, and providing additional access points to and from Bethlehem Road for vehicles using US 23/SR 42 to the east and Glenwood Road/Lester Mill Road to the west.
“The proposed project will enhance connectivity, improve functionality through additional access points, and ease congestion in the project area,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Kathe Ahmed. “This project also supports existing and future economic growth in Henry County. We encourage the public to visit the project website, review the materials, and submit feedback during the PIOH comment period.”
Georgia DOT will host a virtual presentation and live Q&A session on April 13 from 4-6 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to ask questions of subject-matter experts. A link to the session will be posted at https://bit.ly/i75BethlehemRd on the day of the event. A recording will be uploaded to the project website after the event.
Public comments will be accepted until April 20 by:
• Leaving comments in the comment section of the project’s virtual PIOH.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.