McDONOUGH — District III residents have selected Greg Cannon as their next commissioner.
Cannon won the special election with 3,385 votes.
Sarita Dyer earned 1,136 of the votes while Briana Clay picked up 165 votes.
Of the 38,286 residents registered to vote in District III, a total of 4,695 voters or 12.26% cast a ballot
Cannon will serve Commissioner Gary Barham’s remaining term through December 2022.
The seat became vacant in March when Barham died from complications of COVID-19.
Cannon was appointed interim commissioner in April by Board of Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell.
