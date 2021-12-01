McDONOUGH — Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell on Tuesday criticized what she called continuing attacks from fellow board members over a security detail assigned to her.
An investigator with the Henry County Solicitor General’s Office travels with Harrell while she attends events in and out of the county.
“I’m tired of of being accused of doing something unethical,” Harrell said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Harrell broached the subject during a failed attempt to preside over a regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting. The meeting could not be held due to a lack of quorum when commissioners Bruce Holmes, Dee Clemmons and Vivian Thomas did not attend.
Harrell said starting the first day she took office on Jan. 1, 2021, she began receiving physical threats via social media, email and telephone. They continued, including threats to “take her out” and “I’ve got you in my sites.”
Additional threatening information against Harrell’s life received by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office prompted the decision to assign her an executive protection detail.
In May Harrell was granted a one-year protective order for stalking against Marion Calhoun. Calhoun was running for the position of Henry County sheriff last year.
Solicitor General Pam Bettis, who was asked to address the community Tuesday morning, said she agreed with the sheriff.
“We’re protecting a vital asset to our county,” Bettis said.
Harrell said threats against her life and harassment have continued, enough that she’s selling her home where she’s lived for 25 years and is relocating.
“I live in an area where you would not be unless you lived on my street, and I’ve got strangers riding by my house,” said Harrell, a former police officer. “It’s a lot, and people just don’t realize.”
Harrell said she ran for the board chair seat to make a difference and accomplish positive things for the county, “not to be taken out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.