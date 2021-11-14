McDONOUGH — Family, friends and law enforcement from all over metro Atlanta and beyond gathered Sunday morning at the Henry County Performing Arts Center to say goodbye to Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai.
Desai, 38, was a father, son, husband and 17-year law enforcement veteran. He died on Nov. 8 from injuries sustained while attempting to arrest a suspect on Nov. 4.
Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman described Desai as a beacon of light who always had a smile on his face.
“He lit up the room and was a joy to be around,” he said. “He truly loved his job and serving the community.”
Being a police officer was a lifelong dream for Desai.
“Param dug deep, worked hard, struggled and became exactly what he intended to be,” according to his biography.
As he was in life, Desai was a hero in death donating his organs and saving the lives of 11 people.
Amerman said the donation speaks to the amazing person and awesome human being he was.
Desai leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Ankita, and sons, Om, 11, and Namah, 8.
Donations to the family can be made at
www.gofundme.com/f/officer-paramhans-desai-memorial-fund?fbclid=IwAR3l_5jflF36mndxLPhi5_d74OlG4PinqLmjsZbJ6co8PQyVp3FZyvnqRxs
