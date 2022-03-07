HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County 911 Department has been honored as 911 Center of the Year at the Georgia Emergency Communications Conference recently held in Athens.
Henry County edged out prominent jurisdictions throughout Metro Atlanta for this prestigious designation.
The award is presented to the Communications/911 Center that exhibits outstanding professionalism, leadership, innovation and service to the community, as well as to the region and state.
The nomination letter highlighted a few of the challenges that the center faced and overcame in 2021. They included technology and software upgrades/changes; console/center remodel; changes in leadership; COVID-19 handling in regard to the community and how it affected employees.
