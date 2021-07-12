McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during its July 7 Commission meeting.

• Emergency Management Agency resolution - approved the renewal of the L3Harris Radio System Maintenance Agreement in the amount of $80,000 for fiscal year 2021/2022. Funding for this radio system maintenance was included in this budget year.

• Sheriff’s Office resolution - accepted an equipment award grant valued at $91,956 from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

• Fire Department resolution - accepted a grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission in the amount of $14,943 to purchase trauma equipment and emergency medical supplies

• Police Department resolution - approved a three-year agreement between ICU Technologies and Henry County Police Department for the purchase of Fusus Real Time Crime Center software program in the amount of $287,153.64.

• Risk Management resolution - accepted a grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) in the amount of $10,000 for safety items in efforts to reduce workers' compensation claims.

• Stormwater resolution - approved a purchase of three sweeper vehicles from Tymco, Inc. with a three-year maintenance plan. The total cost of lease/purchase for the sweepers and maintenance is $652,204.11.

• Leisure Services resolution - awarded a bid contract to USA SHADE and Fabric Structures for the purchase of a shade structure to cover outdoor workout equipment at Village Park in the amount of $40,746.00 using funds from the Capital Improvement Plan.

• Courts resolution - approved Drug Abuse Treatment and Education Funds in the amount of $95,000 for the purpose of supporting the Henry County Misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court.

• SPLOST resolution - approved naming the county property located at 1935 Panola Road, Ellenwood, Georgia in District 5 “Village United Soccer/Lacrosse Park.”

• Transit Resolution - approved the Department of Human Services contract for fiscal year 2022 for transportation services provided to elderly and disabled individuals in the amount of $458,954.40.

• Human Resources resolution - approved the proposed amended agreement with Everside Health, formally known as Healthstat, Inc. to allow Henry County Government retirees and their spouses to utilize the Henry Cares Wellness Center.

• Board of Elections and Registration resolution - approved the creation and appointment of committee members and/or Board of Commissioners, if they choose to participate, on the Board of Elections and Registration.

• County Manager resolution- approved the use of fireworks for two Bicentennial events — Picnic in the Park on July 30 at J.P. Moseley Park and the Christmas Tree Lighting and Unity Event on Dec. 3 at Nash Farm Park.

For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook page.