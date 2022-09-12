McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Sept. 7 commission meeting, including the procurement of blood pressure kiosks for community use as part its wellness initiative.
Commissioners approved the purchase and set-up of six Health Bot Blood Pressure Kiosks for use at six county facilities in the amount of $43,092. They also approved an additional four blood pressure monitors in the amount $28,278 to be installed at the four Senior Centers throughout the county.
The blood pressure kiosks were paid for through the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and will assist in Henry County’s Health and Wellness program to track progress and measure improvements to better manage overall health.
Commissioners also approved the allocation of $25,000 from the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time Grants Program in the amount of $25,000. The grant will be used to operate comprehensive after-school programming in Henry County.
To close the consent agenda, commissioners approved the adoption of the Georgia Department of Transportation Procurement Policy and the disbursement of $100,000 Local Grant Match SPLOST V funds to the Henry state grant funded renovation project at the McDonough Public Library.
The McDonough Public Library applied for a 90/10 capital outlay grant and received state funding in the amount of $900,000 with the condition of a local match. SPLOST V was approved by voters in November 2019. The McDonough Public Library is an approved District III SPLOST V project.
For more information or to view the meeting in its entirety, visit co.henry.ga.us/watchTV or log on to the Henry County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.