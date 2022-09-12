HenryCologo.jpg

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Sept. 7 commission meeting, including the procurement of blood pressure kiosks for community use as part its wellness initiative.

Commissioners approved the purchase and set-up of six Health Bot Blood Pressure Kiosks for use at six county facilities in the amount of $43,092. They also approved an additional four blood pressure monitors in the amount $28,278 to be installed at the four Senior Centers throughout the county.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.