McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
This is the first time fees have increased since 2003. The decision to do so came following a one-year study by Ross & Associates. It incorporated input from numerous organizations representing affected parties such as the Homebuilders Association, Atlanta Apartment Association and Council for Quality Growth.
For warehouses and manufacturing developments, fees can range anywhere from roughly $2,000 to over $1.5 million based on the square footage of a facility (based on a rate of about 1.7% of costs). For buyers of residential properties, fees are increasing from $1,661 to $3,544.
“You’re basically looking at a $118 a year difference from the existing fee to the new fee,” assuming a 30-year mortgage, said Planning and Economic Development Director Toussaint Kirk.
The biggest topic of discussion among the commissioners concerned a six-month grace period that is included for developments that have already been “platted and recorded” (are past the planning stage). This is effective until Jan. 2, 2023. The county is forgoing over $1 million in revenue by including this provision.
Some felt that the grace period was unnecessary.
“We’re being impacted every day. The $1 million can go a long way,” said Commissioner Johnny Wilson. “The developers and builders have known about this for the last couple of years, [they knew] that this was coming.”
Others felt that six months was a nice compromise given a request of a one-year grace period from industry stakeholders.
“It’s about quality growth, not no growth,” said Commissioner Dee Clemmons. “To the industries concerned about this impact… we will at least try to come halfway with you.”
Commissioner Vivian Thomas agreed after receiving assurances that the grace period applies only to work in advanced stages, and that developers could not rush in new projects to get ahead of the deadline.
The resolution carried 4-2. Wilson and Commissioner Bruce Holmes cast the dissenting votes.
