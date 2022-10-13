Housing1.jpg

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a Short Term Rental Ordinance. The measure is the first of its kind in Henry County and applies a regulatory framework through which the government can effectively manage rentals countywide.

Planning and Zoning Planner II Kenta Lanham presented the item to the board. He noted that the legislation drew from feedback received at months of meetings with county and state officials, as well as multiple public gatherings in various forums. The framework is largely adopted from similar regulations in place in Stockbridge and Atlanta.