McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a Short Term Rental Ordinance. The measure is the first of its kind in Henry County and applies a regulatory framework through which the government can effectively manage rentals countywide.
Planning and Zoning Planner II Kenta Lanham presented the item to the board. He noted that the legislation drew from feedback received at months of meetings with county and state officials, as well as multiple public gatherings in various forums. The framework is largely adopted from similar regulations in place in Stockbridge and Atlanta.
The new law applies to residential properties where tenants do not reside longer than 30 days. It excludes bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels and boarding houses.
Those located in unincorporated Henry County and are looking to turn their property into an STR, as many do through popular websites such as VRBO or AirBnB, must obtain a business license with the county. Residents can register up to three units. Among other provisions, they must provide specifications for the units, proof that they are inside county lines, a brochure with their emergency contact info, a signed affidavit from a licensed building inspector, pertinent neighborhood information, and, where applicable, approval from a homeowner’s association.
Lanham said the law makes it clear that STRs may not be used for parties, nor can they be used as a pickup and drop off location for a commercial service. Those in violation will receive a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of no more than 60 days. Those who receive three violations will have their license suspended for a period of 24 months.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell asked for further details as it related to parties.
“Is there a section that addresses party houses?” Harrell asked. “What’s to stop someone… from using a short term rental as a party house? I think that’s the biggest complaint that we’ve heard. Whether it’s short term or long term.”
Lanham said that parties are expressly prohibited at STRs. County Attorney Nancy Rowan added that the county’s nuisance and noise ordinances offer further protections, regardless of the rental or ownership status.
District 3 Commissioner Dee Anglyn lauded the county for including provisions that improve safety. He cited the requisite home inspections as a form of safety for renters. He also supported the emergency contact information requirements as a form of safety against absent accountability when issues arise.
District 5 Commissioner Bruce Holmes and District 1 Commissioner Johnny Wilson cast the two dissenting votes.
Holmes questioned the constitutionality of the bill. He also cited confusion at the need to regulate nuisance and noise violations by residential duration.
“I don’t understand how you’re going to punish someone that rents their home versus someone that owns their home differently,” Holmes said.
Wilson seemed to agree with the consensus that certain behavior needed to be more effectively regulated, but he disputed whether the legislation before them was the best means to address it.
“When you look at the issues that the residents were complaining about… I don’t think taxation and licensing is going to help,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s short term, long term, or ownership, we need to put some more emphasis on how we’re going to prosecute the people that violate the ordinance [nuisance and noise] that we have in place.”
The ordinance goes into effect immediately. Those looking to register their residential properties may do so at www.henrycountytax.com and click on the Occupational Tax tab to learn more.