McDONOUGH — A motion to approve a 90-day leave of absence request made on behalf of Commissioner Dee Clemmons by the county attorney died for a lack of a second Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
Clemmons was absent from the meeting. She joined the two previous meetings on Jan. 4 and Jan. 17 via conference call.
Though not discussed specifically, County Attorney Nancy Rowan said Clemmons’ reason for the request fell under excusable absences listed in Senate Bill 639, which allows absence for a personal accident, emergency, illness or that to an immediate family member.
Senate Bill 639 governs board member attendance. In it, the chief judge of the Superior Court of Henry County has the power to declare a temporary vacancy on the board created by illness, suspension from office or failing to attend one-third of regular meetings in a three-month period.
A temporary vacancy is considered 90 days. If the absence goes beyond the 90-day limit, a new commissioner will be appointed to the seat from a list of nominees compiled by the former member's political party.
SB 639 was enacted during the 2021-2022 legislative session. It came about following multiple commissioners opting not to attend multiple meetings, thereby causing them to be canceled due to lack of a quorum.
An email asking Clemmons for comment was not returned.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents