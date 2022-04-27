McDONOUGH – The Henry County District Attorney’s Office has streamlined the record restrictions process with the rollout of a new website that allows applications to be processed quicker and free of charge.
The district attorney recently launched the new website with an online portal for records restriction.
Under Georgia law, certain criminal history can be removed from one’s criminal record if the charges were dismissed, not prosecuted, or the offender completed the sentence under the first offender or conditional discharge statutes.
“Applicants can now go online and apply to see if they are eligible for records restriction,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “This makes the process easier, quicker and free. It allows these individuals who qualify the ability to move forward so that they may pursue employment and educational opportunities.”
Individuals can see if they are eligible by filling out a free application at https://henrycountyda.org/record-restrictions/.
Previously, individuals had to complete paper applications in person at multiple county offices, as well as pay a fee.
Pattillo has also assigned a prosecutor and administrative assistant to review the applications.
In addition, the new site includes information on the district attorney’s victim services program, staff, news, and other community resources.
For more information, visit https://henrycountyda.org/.
