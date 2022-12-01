McDONOUGH — New equipment is on the way for Henry County’s Fire Rescue.
The Board of Commissioners approved four emergency requests from the department during the Nov. 29 meeting
McDONOUGH — New equipment is on the way for Henry County’s Fire Rescue.
The Board of Commissioners approved four emergency requests from the department during the Nov. 29 meeting
According to City Manager Cherie Matthews, the county needs to move quickly on the purchases because Henry is competing against other jurisdictions.
“They’re not going to hold it for us,” she said.
Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Ponder said the equipment is needed due to the department’s aging fleet.
For example, a 2001 aerial ladder truck with more than 200,000 miles was recently taken out of service due to its inability to pass a pump test. He said the county typically has three aerial ladder trucks.
Time is of the essence when ordering such vehicles. Ponder said it currently takes over two years to build a ladder truck.
The new $1.275 million truck will be paid for using capital funds.
Additional vehicles to be purchased include two 2023 vans for $68,980 and one Dodge 4500 Ambulance Prep Chassis for $68,057. Both will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act monies.
Finally, three Type 1 Works Ambulance Boxes for $799,983 will be paid for with capital funds.
The total cost for all purchases is $2.2 million.
Scenes from the 2022 NASCAR Awards celebration in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photos: Getty Images for NASCAR) Click for more.PHOTOS: NASCAR Awards Celebration in Nashville
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.