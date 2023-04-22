Henry County Fire Station No. 5 temporarily closes

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Henry County officials announced on Tuesday, April 18, that the Henry County Fire Station No. 5 on Elm Street in Hampton was being temporarily closed effective on that date.
The county evacuated the station to ensure the health and well-being of personnel and all persons onsite, the county said.
The relocation will not result in any reduction of services, a press release stated, and the county will maintain use of all fire apparatus.
“With the well-being and health concerns for our personnel being our first priority, we are actively working with our partners at the Henry County Facilities Department to find a new temporary location for the personnel at Station No. 5,” said Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette. “This way we can still effectively provide emergency services to the residents and visitors of the Hampton area from temporary locations. Our end goal is finding a location, securing the location, and building a new Station No. 5 using approved SPLOST V funds.”
As of Wednesday, April 19, personnel of the Henry County Fire Station No. 5 will be stationed temporarily at other Henry County fire stations until further notice.
Residents seeking to be seen at a fire station by medical personnel or those wishing to see a fire truck during this time can visit Fire Station No. 14 at 1875 Hampton-Locust Grove Road, Locust Grove and Fire Station No. 15 at 325 N. Mount Carmel Road, Hampton.
In its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, the Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to declare the former Fire Station No. 4 at 1201 Keys Ferry Road, McDonough as surplus and authorized the demolition of the building.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting:
— The County Commission voted to approve the purchase increase of six Braun Liberty Ambulances for a total of $99,984.
— The County Commission voted to award a $120,250 bid to Piedmont Urgent Care by Wellstreet of McDonough for the annual NFPA physicals for firefighters.
— The County Commission approved the purchase of four Stretcher Load System stretchers for $105,359 and five Power-Pro XT Stretchers for $124,144.
