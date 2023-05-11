unnamed.jpg

Henry County high school graduates will receive two free tickets to the July NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosts the graduation ceremonies.

 Special Photo

HAMPTON – High school graduates from across Henry County walking the stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway this month will once again take home more than a diploma; AMS is giving complimentary tickets for its July NASCAR race to each graduating student.

Each student will be eligible to receive two tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 9, courtesy of the speedway. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at a special discounted rate for Henry County graduates.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.