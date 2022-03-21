McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Ananya Augustine is the state’s top speller.
Augustine, 14, from Eagle’s Landing Middle School, won the 61st Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee Championship on March 18. The bee came down to a spell-off with Nimal Murugan, 12, from Forsyth County.
Augustine, who was the 2021 state spelling bee champ, won with the correct spelling of “nicoise” and “tristeza”.
The Spelling Bee, which took place over Zoom, began with 20 spellers ages 9-14.
"GAE applauds not only our 20 finalists, runner-up, and state champion, but all of our students across the state who despite the challenges of this difficult past year, still made time to participate in their school, district, and region bees,” said GAE President Lisa Morgan. “We extend our congratulations to every one of them. As we look forward to the national bee, we know both Ananya and Nimal will put forth their best effort and we will be cheering them on all the way."
All participants receive a State Bee participation lapel pin, ribbon and participation certificate.
In addition to the first place trophy, Augustine earned an iPad Mini, $50 Amazon gift card, $50 Best Buy gift card, a one-year online subscription to Britannica Online Premium, a 2022 U.S. Mint Proof Set, a one-year online subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and a GAE Bee Champion lapel pin.
Augustine and runner-up, Murugan, will attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championships in National Harbor, Maryland on June 1-2.
