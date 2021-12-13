McDONOUGH — Travel back to 1970s as Henry County officials open a time capsule buried on Oct. 1, 1971 in celebration the county’s 150th anniversary.
The opening will take place on the McDonough Square starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Items in the capsule include documents, paraphernalia and pop culture items of the day.
Board of Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell and McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland will lead the opening.
“I am honored to be part of such an historic occasion and invited the public near and far to celebrate this historic occasion,” Harrell said.
