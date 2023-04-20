Henry County PD seeks help in finding missing girl

Ca'lesha Harrell

The Henry County Police Department issued a BOLO Thursday for Ca'lesha Harrell, a girl who has been missing since April 12.

According to HCPD, Harrell left her home near the area of Dawkins Landing in Hampton on April 12 and has not been seen since.

