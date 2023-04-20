Henry County PD seeks help in finding missing girl

The Henry County Police Department issued a BOLO Thursday for Ca'lesha Harrell, a girl who has been missing since April 12.
According to HCPD, Harrell left her home near the area of Dawkins Landing in Hampton on April 12 and has not been seen since.
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Thursday April 20... The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Thursday April 20. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be southerly at 8 to 12 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
The Henry County Police Department issued a BOLO Thursday for Ca'lesha Harrell, a girl who has been missing since April 12.
According to HCPD, Harrell left her home near the area of Dawkins Landing in Hampton on April 12 and has not been seen since.
She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black and red hair.
She was last seen wearing black shoes with a gold stripe, jeans, and a gold hoodie.
If you or anyone you know has information on her whereabouts of call Detective Gatchel at 770-288-7613, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of April 20
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It is finally starting to feel like spring with sunshine and warm temperatures! Choose your favorite outdoor past time! If you opt for "other," comment below with how you are basking in the sun!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.