McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department has been awarded a $30,000 grant for a use-of-force and de-escalation class.
Thirty officers will take part in a five-day class providing instruction on Level 2 Brazilian jiu-jitsu defensive tactics taught by Gracie University instructors. At the completion of the course, the officers will be certified instructors.
Gracie Survival Tactics is a defensive tactics system based on Gracie Jiu-Jitsu designed to help officers “humanely prevail against larger and stronger opponents.” The tactics taught, according to Gracie University, are leverage-based techniques that are less likely to cause injury to officers and arrestees.
The class, HCPD said, will teach “defensive tactics in a simple, effective system using hands-on techniques to reduce the intensity of the encounter, gain voluntary compliance and mitigate the need for higher levels of force.”
HCPD officials said they are “committed to enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement officers to deliver services safely, respectfully and effectively to our community.”
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has also been awarded a $152,000 grant to purchase training equipment to provide customized scenario-based virtual reality training to deputies addressing use of force and de-escalation procedures.
The scenerios, according to HCSO, cover a wide-range of calls for service, common interactions law enforcement officers can encounter and community engagements that emphasize critical thinking skills.
“By providing more than ‘shoot/don’t shoot’ situations, de-escalation skills will be strengthened,” department officials said.
Both grants were awarded by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s fiscal year 2022 Law Enforcement Grant Program.
The CJCC, created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1981, supports innovative programs and services to improve criminal justice and empower victims in the state.
