STOCKBRIDGE — Detectives with the Henry County Police Department are investigating a shooting on East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.
The victim later died at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
On Monday, Feb. 28, police responded to a person shot call where they found the shooting victim.
Captain Randy Lee said additional information is currently not available, but details will be released as they become available.
