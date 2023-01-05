McDONOUGH — Henry County has received an additional $15 million in federal funding to be distributed to Henry County residents struggling to pay their rent or utility bills due to COVID-19.
This is the fourth round of federal monies the county has received since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s inception, bringing the total to $39 million.
The $15 million must be spent by July 2023 and will continue to be dispersed by the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network and Curry Davis & Associates.
Karen Curry Davis said their distribution system has garnered national attention.
“Our model is superior in the nation,” she said. “Other states have modeled after Henry County.”
The county is currently accepting applications from landlords and tenants. Approved applicants can receive a maximum of 15 months of assistance for rent, rent arrears, security deposits, utilities and utility arrears, internet, water, sewer and trash removal.
Tenants must meet the following criteria:
• Reside within Henry County
• Meet household income guidelines
• One or more individuals in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a loss of income as a result of COVID-19.
For a complete list of criteria and documents or to apply for assistance, visit www.henryerap.org.