McDONOUGH — Henry County's Emergency Management Agency was represented on the national at the 2022 National Homeland Security Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.
The annual conference attracts professionals from all avenues of the public safety spectrum including Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Fire and Emergency Management to learn about emerging trends in homeland security and observe the new equipment and technology available to support the mission.
At the conference, Emergency Management coordinator Ashley Larrow was asked to present on two topics, Best Practices for Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment Local and State perspectives on creating exercises for intelligence and information sharing.
Larrow has worked extensively in both fields of discussion. Prior to joining the Henry County EMA team, she worked for Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency as a Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment Manager.
EMA Deputy Director Kevin Johnson said he is very proud of the work that Larrow continues to do for the citizens of Henry County and is extremely excited about the future impacts to come.
“Ashley representing our county on a national level is quite an honor, her knowledge and experience in both Emergency Management and Homeland Security are critical to provide the highest level of service to our citizens and Ashley continues to set the standard for professionalism and work ethic within our department," Johnson said. "Henry County Emergency Management strives to remain at the top of its field, and will no doubt be the leading agency in the state with strong employees like Ashley.”
