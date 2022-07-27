McDONOUGH — Henry County's Emergency Management Agency was represented on the national at the 2022 National Homeland Security Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.

The annual conference attracts professionals from all avenues of the public safety spectrum including Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Fire and Emergency Management to learn about emerging trends in homeland security and observe the new equipment and technology available to support the mission.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.