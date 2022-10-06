STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up.

His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s tallest okra plant had reached a height of 15 feet, 3 inches. That’s a good bit taller than the okra grown in Butts County, which measured in at 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.

