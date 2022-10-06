...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND WEST AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
from the W/NW at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
1 of 3
Rusty Holcombe of Stockbridge measures the height of one of his okra plants in his garden. The tallest plant measured at 15 feet, 3 inches.
STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up.
His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s tallest okra plant had reached a height of 15 feet, 3 inches. That’s a good bit taller than the okra grown in Butts County, which measured in at 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
Holcombe said he used time-released fertilizer packs and Ferry-Morse seeds for this year’s okra crop.
“I planted them real early — I had them in the dirt before April,” he said. “I’ve got one growing, it’s got limbs coming off of it.”
Holcombe said the okra plants have produced well, but the picking is a little difficult at that height.
“I’ve got to get a 10-foot ladder,” he said.
He said the plants are still blooming and should keep producing. He’s got them staked so they don’t fall over.
The state record okra stands at 12 feet tall and was grown in Monroe County, according to the Butts County Extension Office.
Growing tall okra may be an interesting hobby, but Henry County Extension Agent Timothy Daly said it's not necessarily a best practice if you want a lot okra.
Daly said the cause of excessive height in okra plants is "almost always too much fertilizer."
"Okra requires very little fertilizer, and you do not want to give it too much nitrogen," he said.
He recommends fertilizing at the time the seeds are planted and then just once more when plants are about a foot tall.
"Okra normally reaches a height of about 6 feet, which makes it comfortable to harvest," Daly said. "If it grows taller than that, harvesting is difficult, and you may not have as much okra. And I produce a ton of okra with just that much fertility."
‘The Simpsons’ has been on screens since December 1989 and after 730 episodes it is the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. Click for more.