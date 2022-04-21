McDONOUGH — Henry County residents are being cautioned to beware of a jury duty scam that has been reported in the area.
Henry County State Court Chief Judge Vincent “Vinny” Lotti and the Clerk’s Office are advising residents to be aware of the new scam that falsely informs residents that they have missed jury duty. The scammers tell residents that law enforcement officers are en route to arrest them. The caller also says they can avoid being arrested if they pay a fine.
The scammers then direct residents to pay through Green Dot MoneyPak cards.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office does not collect fines for the courts. This is only accomplished through the court system itself and the courts do not solicit payment via phone or through the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who receives a call like this and is not sure if it is legitimate, please contact the Henry County State Clerk’s Office at 770-288-7800.
