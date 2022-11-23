McDONOUGH — A number of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects are in progress throughout the Henry County school district.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom reported that all are on track to be completed on time.
• Dutchtown High School addition
The $6.5 million project is expected to be completed for the 2022-23 school year with substantial completion by February 2023.
• Security Access Control
Conduit wiring has been completed at all schools with cabling finished at 44 schools. Panel installation at 39 schools is completed and device installation at 15 schools. Programming of the new system has begun at 15 schools.
Substantial completion is expected in December with the final project ready for the 2022-23 school year. The total cost is $5.6 million.
• Fairview Elementary School exterior remodel
Brick work and steel columns are expected to begin and construction of new canopies continues.
Malcom said it currently looks messy at the school, but he noted the team is “making a lot of progress.”
The project cost is $2.5 million and will be completed by the start of the next school year.
• HVAC installation at elementary school gyms
Installation of units began at three schools this month with steel reinforcement going in while students are on break.
Malcom said it’s taken a while to get the HVAC units delivered but all have now been received. The project cost is $4.5 million and will be completed by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
• Birch Creek Elementary School
Malcom said clearing and grading will begin shortly following the construction of a temporary entrance. He added the school system is still working on obtaining the final permit to build out the permanent entrance.
The new $34.8 million school is set to open in August 2024.
For more information on ESPLOST 6 capital projects, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
