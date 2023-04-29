MCDONOUGH — In response to community concerns, the Henry County School System recently held two Safety and Security Community Conversations.
The first was held Thursday, April 20 at the District Office and the second Tuesday, April 25 at the Henry Learning and Support Center.
In both sessions, school system personnel provided updates on current and planned safety measures, answered questions, and received input from the community.
“I’m really thankful to be in a community where so many families and leaders in our community want to lean in and work toward a better environment for our kids to learn every single day together,” School Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said after Tuesday’s meeting. “And so that’s what I really saw today. I really saw a lot of eager families who want to know how they can do their part as well as making sure they stay informed with what the school system is doing so that they can be a part of the team too.”
In Tuesday’s meeting, Maj. Jeff Maddox, of the Henry County Police Department’s School Resource Division, said the most common law enforcement offenses in schools are drugs (primarily vaping and gummies), fighting, distribution of obscene material, and weapons on school grounds.
Maddox stressed that “school safety begins at home” and “parents have to be parents to their children.”
He also said most of what SROs see in school doesn’t start in school but at home or in the neighborhoods and “explodes when it gets back to school because that’s where they all come back together and they have their next interaction where they’re all back together.”
He also stressed that parents have to monitor their children’s social media, phones, and friends.
“Know your kids’ friends,” he said. “Know who they hang out with and know the parents of those friends because that really goes back to what happens outside school and it winds up coming back in and blowing up in school.”
The school system currently has 26 SROs and a total of 32 are planned to be in place by next school year.
The school system has several security measures in place that include — but are not limited to — a single point of entry at each school, visitor check-in and management system, collaborating with law enforcement through the Real Time Crime Center, an anonymous tip line, all employees wearing badges, all exterior doors being locked, increasing number of security cameras, a daily security checklist being done every day at school, drills, and nearly all schools have a buzzer entry system.
The school system does not have a weapon detection system in place but is looking into it.
“We’re looking into that and monitoring what’s being used and what’s best practice,” School Safety and Security Director Johnnie Stafford said.
The school system also recently updated its code of conduct — in particular updates to policies on fighting, school bus conduct, and terroristic threats.
“We’re just as concerned as the community is about keeping their children safe, our students safe and our staff safe, but we need the community to work with us,” Henry County Board of Education Chair Annette Edwards said after Tuesday’s program. “We need to work together as a district, as a community to make sure that safety is in place for all of our children, all of our students, our staff, and our children. It’s very important to me as the chair of the Henry County Board of Education to make sure that every child in this district is safe, and that’s what I want as the chair but we need the community to work with us.”
In the spring of 2018, the school system had a community conversation with more than 800 people attending.
About $26 million was invested in security initiatives after that initial meeting.
For more information and resources:
— The school system’s anonymous tip line is 770-220-7009.
— The HCPD’s School Resource Division’s can be contacted at 770-228-7727 or email jeffmaddox@co.henry.ga.us or amilitello@co.henry.ga.us.
— Eric Watson, the school system’s executive director of School Operational Systems Effectiveness and Support, can be reached at ewatson@henry.k12.ga.us or 770-957-6601.
— School Safety & Security Director Johnnie Stafford can be reached at johnnie.stafford@henry.k12.ga.us or 770-957-6601, ext. 01534.
— The school system’s Student Conduct, Prevention, Intervention, and Family Support page is at https://schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us/Page/128520.
— The school system’s Henry Cares page is at https://schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us/Page/150937.
