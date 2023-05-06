Henry County School System responds to incident at Woodland High

STOCKBRIDGE — Friday morning, Woodland High School was placed on a soft lockdown after a altercation involving a student with a knife.
The Henry County School System later released a statement about the incident and this is the statement in its entirety.
"The School Resource Officer, additional law enforcement support, and emergency medical services responded to Woodland High School on Friday, May 5, in reference to student altercation that resulted in the school briefly being placed on a soft lockdown.
School administrators, teachers, and the SRO quickly intervened in the altercation and then immediately began an investigation. The initial investigation revealed that a pocket knife caused the injury to a student.
The object has since been confiscated by school administrators and law enforcement officials, and the student is now in the custody of law enforcement facing pending charges.
We cannot stress enough that weapons or dangerous objects of any kind are never allowed on our campus and any activity of this nature will result in an immediate and appropriate response. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and informed."
The school system held two Safety and Security Community Conversations on April 20 and April 25 after concern was expressed about previous incidents.
In a question-and-answer session in the April 25, officials said the school system does not have a weapon detection system in place but is looking into it.
"We're looking into that and monitoring what's being used and what's best practice," Director of School Safety and Security Director Johnnie Stafford said at the meeting.
The school system also recently updated its code of conduct — in particular updates to policies on fighting, school bus conduct, and terroristic threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.