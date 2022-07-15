McDONOUGH — Henry County residents are set to pay more in school taxes in fiscal year 2023.
The school system’s millage rate of 20 mills will not change; however, due to the increase in property values, 20.67% or $35.3 million more in taxes will be collected as compared to the previous year.
To give the community an opportunity to voice their opinion on the rate, the district will host three in-person public hearings at the Henry County Schools District Office, 33 N. Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough.
♦ July 18 at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
♦ July 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The board is expected to adopt the millage rate on July 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Meetings can also be watched at http://schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us/domain/13598.
