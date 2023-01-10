McDONOUGH — District officials revealed this week priorities for the school system’s 2024 fiscal year budget.
Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay said the budget will continue to focus on student needs and outcomes as well as community input and following the system’s strategic action plan.
Funding will focus on supporting and strengthening academic wellness and student support. This includes increased access to advanced math and ELA for elementary schools and promoting family involvement to pursue advanced courses and CTAE pathway opportunities.
Furthering students academically, the district plans to furnish and equip STEM labs at every elementary school and continue the expansion of robotics in middle and high schools.
The fine arts curriculum will also grow to include chorus at the elementary level, orchestra in middle school and theater at high schools.
The school system also intends to replace all equipment and furniture starting with three elementary pilot schools in fiscal year 2024.
Finally, Clay said the budget will promote recruiting and retaining teachers and staff by exploring supplemental staffing and adjusting schedules to support teacher planning effectiveness.
School board members appeared to be pleased with the priorities outline.
Sophe Pope thanked Clay and her staff for considering both the board’s and community’s voice in building the budget.
“I’m really grateful we have a community inspired strategic plan to guide us,” Pope said. “This is really bringing to fruition the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our community. I’m excited to hopefully continue to invest in all our employees at every level.”
McKenzie McDaniel said he wanted to make it a priority to find more ways to make sure employees’ wellness is taken care. He added that it will be up to the board to make “hard, gut-wrenching decisions.”
The community will hear an updated budget outlook on Feb. 13 followed by a budget overview on March 13.
The board is expected to adopt a tentative budget and the first of two public budget hearings is planned for April 17. The school board will adopt a final budget following a public budget hearing on May 8.