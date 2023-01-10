011423_HDH_SchoolBudget.jpg

Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay presented the 2024 budget priorities to the school board.

McDONOUGH — District officials revealed this week priorities for the school system’s 2024 fiscal year budget.

Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay said the budget will continue to focus on student needs and outcomes as well as community input and following the system’s strategic action plan.

