Henry County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday

With the risk of flooding and damaging winds from Hurricane Helene, Henry County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

"Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service and Henry County EMA regarding the likelihood for damaging winds and flooding from Hurricane Helene, Henry County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27," a Thursday evening statement from HCS read. "With the exception of essential operational employees who will be contacted by their supervisor, no employees should report to work and all school-related activities are canceled on Thursday and Friday."

