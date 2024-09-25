Henry County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday

This product covers North and Central Georgia
**Helene is Now a Tropical Storm that Continues to Pose a Significant
Threat for Flooding and Damaging Winds.**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane
Warning has been cancelled for Bibb, Bleckley, Butts,
Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jasper,
Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach,
Pike, Pulaski, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot,
Taylor, Telfair, Twiggs, Upson, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, and
Wilkinson
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Banks,
Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa,
Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb,
Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly,
Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson,
Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson,
Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison,
Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray,
Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding,
Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley,
South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro,
Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union,
Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler,
White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, and Wilkinson
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 80 miles south-southeast of Athens GA or about 100 miles
southeast of Atlanta GA
- 32.8N 83.0W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 30 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Helene has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Big Bend
region of Florida at 11 PM EDT on Thursday. Helene has since moved
inland and been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite the
downgrade, Helene remains a dangerous storm system capable of
producing damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Tree and power line
damage are still expected over parts of eastern Georgia. An
additional 2 to 5 inches of rainfall are possible with the highest
totals expected over the higher terrain of northern Georgia.
Significant river flooding is ongoing in parts of Georgia and
additional river flooding is expected.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
north and central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life-
threatening flood waters having additional devastating impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks
in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,
canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In
mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while
increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood
control systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape
routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water
with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very
dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened
or washed out.
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
north and central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life-
threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
north and central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening
wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding
across north and central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous
wind having additional limited to significant impacts.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across northeast
Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having
possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across northeast
Georgia. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible
limited impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Follow the advice of local officials.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-
powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on creating an emergency plan see ready.ga.gov
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Peachtree City GA around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
