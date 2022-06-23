McDONOUGH — It seems no one can escape the pressure of increasing food prices due to inflation. That includes students in Henry County Schools.
All meals served will increase by 10 cents at the start of the 2022-23 school year for students who do not qualify for free or reduced cost meals.
• Breakfast — $1.15 to $1.25
• Elementary school lunch — $2.40 to $2.50
• Middle and high school lunch — $2.50 to $2.60
Finance Director Shanika Clay said increasing supply and labor costs as well as inflation have driven up prices.
To see lunch menus, a full list of meal prices, make online payments for lunch money (www.myschoolbucks.com) and to apply for free or reduced meals, visit https://schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us/Page/203. Parents will also find health inspection scores, information on smart snacks and learn how to make special dietary needs in the same location.
Established in 1946, the school lunch program is a federally assisted program that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or no-cost lunches to children each school day.
