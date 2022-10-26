McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
Malette has been a teacher for more than 20 years. She currently teaches first-grade at East Lake Elementary School in McDonough.
“I’m so very proud of our teachers. They represent the very best of who we are as a district – working each day to keep our students first and to work tirelessly to meet their needs,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
One of Malette’s students, Zoey, said she feels she belongs in Henry County Schools because of her teacher.
“She is amazing and makes me feel special every day,” she said.
Board Chair Holly Cobb added, “There is nothing more noble than a teacher, and no work more challenging than educating a child. We are grateful to have such talented people in Henry County, and so we celebrate our teachers for all that they have done for our district.”
HCS teacher David Crumbley from Impact Academy was named middle school teacher of the year, and Valerie Russell from the Academy of Advanced Studies was announced as the high school awardee.