McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools saw a slight uptick in the 2022 graduation rates as compared to 2021, according to the Department of Education.
Of 3,746 seniors in the class of 2022, a total of 3,250 earned their diploma. That’s a graduation rate of 86.8%
In 2021, 3,224 students graduated in a class of 3,861 — an 87.6% graduation rate.
“This year’s graduation rate tells a story about the resilience of our community and the hard work of so many people having come together to ensure the success of our students,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “The professionals in this district — ranging from teachers to counselors, our other support personnel are to be credited most for these impressive outcomes.”
State graduation rates
The county’s graduation rate surpasses the state’s 84.1% — the highest the state has recorded since 2012, GaDOE officials said.
State Superintendent Richard Woods credited teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the pandemic.
“I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state,” Woods said.
How rates are calculated
Graduation rates are calculated by taking the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. An adjusted cohort rate is taking the number of students entering ninth grade and adjusting that number by adding or subtracting students who transfer in or out of the cohort over the course of their four high school years.