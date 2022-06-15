McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of Sgt. Sean M. Free.
Free died June 14 after nearly 16 years with the Sheriff’s Office.
“Sgt. Free was known amongst his friends to have a smile that lit up any room and as an outspoken proponent for his friends,” HSCO officials said Wednesday. “His dedication to his companions was rivaled only by his dedication to law enforcement and his great faith.”
While asking the community to remember Free for his commitment to service, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett also requested the community not speculate on Free’s cause of death, out of respect for his family.
“Erroneously, it has been circulating on social media that Sgt. Free died from a heat stroke,” department officials said. “Cause of death has not been concluded at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
