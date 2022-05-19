McDONOUGH — American Engineers Inc. has been awarded a $1.57 million contract to design plans to widen a portion of Jonesboro Road.
The project entails widening 2.1 miles of Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to North Mt. Carmel Road.
A total of $35 million has been set aside for the project using Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
The tax was approved by Henry County voters in November 2021.
The Board of Commissioners approved the resolution May 17.
This is the third T-SPLOST design project awarded in the last month.
In April, the board approved a $2.06 million contract for designs to widen Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75. A total of $34 million has been budgeted to fund the project
The second is a $127,750 contract to Heath & Linebeck Engineers to design intersection improvements for McDonough Parkway at Henry Parkway.
To view a complete list of T-SPLOST projects and status, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/S-Z/SPLOST/TSPLOST.
