LOCUST GROVE — Henry County VFW Post 12180 conducted a Color Presentation Ceremony, at which the official VFW flag for the post was presented and dedicated at the June meeting.
Additionally, Henry County VFW Post 12180 was recently awarded the honors of "All American" post.
Henry County VFW Post 12180 is here to serve the community as well as veterans.
Being a veteran and meeting with other veterans restores the camaraderie military personnel grew to love and cherish. Although not on active duty, VFW members build on the fellowship among members to honor the country, brothers and sisters, and local community.
The post will be participating in a Veterans Awareness Campaign to inform veterans of their benefits and member sign-up, on July 4 at the Locust Grove Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
