Henry County Water Authority seeks input on Lequin Mill Water Reclamation Facility

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority is holding a public hearing about the Leguin Mill Water Reclamation Facility project on Tuesday, June 27 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be held in the HCWA Engineering Building Conference Room, 100 Westridge Industrial Blvd., McDonough.

