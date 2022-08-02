McDONOUGH — Construction on Henry County’s new aquatic center is on track, according to Jonathon Penn, Leisure & Public Service cluster lead.
Penn told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday officials are meeting with the engineering firm bi-weekly. He said surveying and soil tests confirm the selected location at Cotton Fields Golf Course is adequate.
“Everything is moving on par,” he said.
Penn said he is planning an in-depth presentation with 3D models to present to the board in September.
The BOC approved the Cotton Fields location in April and awarded Architecture Unlimited a $1.1 million contract to design the indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park.
The county plans to use 8 to 10 acres of the 150-acre golf course to build the aquatic center. Also planned is a new cart barn, pro shop and updated cart paths for the golf course. The driving range will stay and the course itself will remain an 18-hole executive course.
A completion date has not been announced.
The $22 million project will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V funds.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.