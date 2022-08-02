080622-HDH-WaterPark

An concept drawing of what the Aquatic Center could look like at Cotton Fields Golf Course.

McDONOUGH — Construction on Henry County’s new aquatic center is on track, according to Jonathon Penn, Leisure & Public Service cluster lead.

Penn told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday officials are meeting with the engineering firm bi-weekly. He said surveying and soil tests confirm the selected location at Cotton Fields Golf Course is adequate.

