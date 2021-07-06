McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department is offering two classes — one in self defense and the other to young drivers and their parents.

The Women’s Self Defense Program will be offered July 22-23, Aug. 19-20 and Oct. 14-15. The purpose of the two-day course is to empower women with knowledge to reduce the occurrence of sexual assault crimes, according HCPD.

The program includes classroom instruction covering risk awareness, reduction and prevention strategies. Defensive concepts will be taught, followed by hands-on training in physical defense techniques.

HCPD officials state the class will allow women to “decrease your vulnerability and give you a new sense of confidence and personal power.”

The program will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the HCPD Headquarters Training Room. Those wishing to take the class must be a minimum of 17-years-old, live or work in Henry County with no prior felony arrests or crimes of moral turpitude and no misdemeanor arrests within six months of completing the application. Applications are currently being accepted at the HCPD, 108 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy. in McDonough. For more information, contact Joni Miller at jmiller@co.henry.ga.us or 770-288-8285. To print an application form, visit http://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Police-Department and click on the Women’s Self Defense tab.

On Sept. 9, the police department will host the free Citizens/Police Encounter Program. The class is open to young drivers, ages 13 and older, and their parents. The focus will be on teens who have little to no interaction with law enforcement. The class will teach new drivers how to have safe interactions with police. The class will include training scenarios that could reflect real life police and citizen encounters.

To download an application, visit http://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Police-Department and select the Citizen/Police Encounter Program tab.

For more information, contact the Uniform Patrol Division at 770-288-8285 or email jmiller@co.henry.ga.us.